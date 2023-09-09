'Rift wide open': Senior Congress leader Hariprasad attacks CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) In what is being seen as veiled attack against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Saturday said some people wearing a Hublot watch along with a panche (dhoti) cannot claim to be a Samajwadi (socialist), and one cannot become Devraj Urs (former CM known for social reforms) by sitting in his car. Though he did not take any names during his speech, it was quite apparent that the comments were directed at Siddaramaiah, considering the references he made to.

He also expressed his displeasure over a Dalit leader like G Parameshwara (now Home Minister) not being considered by the Congress for the Chief Minister's post and ST leader like Satish Jarkiholi for Deputy Chief Minister's post.

The MLC, who is said to be sulking for sometime now over not being inducted into Karnataka cabinet, was speaking at a 'convention of like-minded most backward classes' like -- Ediga, Billava, Namdhari and Deevara among others.

Not wanting to react to Hariprasad's statements, Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Dharwad said, "did he take my name?.... I won't react to general statements." Taunting party leaders, without taking any names, for repeatedly invoking former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, who is known for his work towards ensuring social reforms, Hariprasad said his grandson is not even made an MLC.

He said, "By sitting in Devaraj Urs's car one cannot become Devraj Urs, works should happen towards implementing his thinking and his ideologies." Siddaramaiah after garlanding Urs’ statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises had taken a small ride in his famed black Mercedes Benz car, on his 108th birth anniversary last month.

Further listing out the contribution of communities' leaders like former Union Minister Janardhana Poojary, former CM S Bangarappa, and former Speaker and Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Hariprasad said, "Thimmappa came from Samajwadi (socialist) movement...he was not a 'Majawadi' in the garb of a Samajwadi , he doen't have a proper car even today." "Some people wearing a Hublot watch and wearing a panche (dhoti) cannot claim to be Samajwadi. Samajwada (socialism) means equality for all," he added.

As CM in 2016, Siddaramaiah was embroiled in a controversy over a diamond-studded Hublot watch that he said was a gift from Dubai-based cardiac surgeon Dr Girish Chandra Varma. Siddaramaiah had handed over the watch, reportedly worth Rs 70 lakh, to the then assembly speaker, asking him to make it a state asset.

Referring to a statement by a seer at the event -- that despite 75 years, we could not make a Dalit the Chief Minister -- Harisprasad said, "Dr Parameshwara was the longest serving Congress President in Karnataka. He was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous (coalition) government. He had all the competence to become the CM. Let alone making him the CM, he was depromoted from the DCM post. It is something unacceptable and we should bow down our heads for it," Harisprasad said.

He said, it was Dalits, minorities and half of backward classes, who decided to change the government in the state and Congress came to power.

"While making the Deputy Chief Minister at least a Dalit could have been considered, an adivasi (ST) could have been considered -- there was Satish Jarkiholi who is party's working president, also a person from the minority community could have been considered, but no one thought about it," he said, adding that, on coming to power once own community is considered by leaders while making appointments.

Asking his supporters and well wishers at the event not to be under any illusion that he will become minister or chief minister in this government, Hariprasad said he will work for the most backward classes and communities.

"BJP leaders thanked the chief minister for not making me the minister. I too from this stage thank the chief minister for not making me the minister, because in case if I was made the minister, I couldn't have met you, couldn't have given strength to you," he added.

This is not the first time Hariprasad had attacked the CM.

His statements in July regarding ministerial and chief ministerial posts, along with his veiled dig at Siddaramaiah had created a sense of unease within the ruling party in Karnataka.

During the cabinet formation in May, there were reports that Hariprasd lost the race for a ministership after the chief minister vehemently opposed his inclusion.

Both Hariprasad, a former Leader of Opposition in the Council, and Siddaramaiah are from OBCs -- from Ediga and Kuruba community, respectively. PTI KSU RS KSU KH