'Right time' for Fadnavis to grant quota to Marathas and win their hearts: Jarange

Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday said this is the "right opportunity" for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to win over the hearts of Maratha community members by accepting their demand for reservation.

Jarange made the comments after reaching Pune, ahead of the launch of his fresh round of agitation in Mumbai on Friday for the Maratha quota.

He also claimed that by giving permission to hold the protest for just one day in Mumbai, the government was "insulting" him and the Maratha community.

The 43-year-old activist set out for Mumbai from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday.

He reached Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil of adjoining Pune district along with hundreds of supporters on Thursday morning.

Jarange, who has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, expressed his resolve to reach Mumbai by Thursday evening and start his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan in the state capital.

"I would like to once again reiterate my appeal to Chief Minister Fadnavis saheb that this is the right opportunity for him to win over the hearts of the Maratha community by implementing its demands," Jarange told reporters at Shivneri.

"If you fulfil the demands, the Maratha community members will not forget you till their last breath. Time has not lapsed yet. You are not our enemy. We urge you to give up the adamant stand towards the Maratha community," he said.

Notably, a senior inspector of the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai has written a letter to the activist, granting him permission -- in response to an application -- to stage peaceful protests at the ground on August 29 between 9 am to 6 pm. At 6 pm, all protesters will have to leave the site, the letter said.

After entering Mumbai, from Wadi Bunder Junction only five vehicles of main protestors can head to Azad Maidan and the number of protestors there should not cross 5,000, it said.

The activist urged Fadnavis not to restrict the Maratha community people from going to the Azad Maidan and said if the CM can give permission for one day, he can also alter it and give the nod (for the agitation) for a longer period.

"If you are giving one-day permission for the protest, then fulfil the demand for quota in one day. Just one day is not sufficient for the protest. We urge the government to withdraw all the conditions (laid down for the protest)," he said.

Jarange claimed that by giving permission to hold the protest for just one day, the government was "insulting" him and the Maratha community.

"My request to the CM is not to impose any conditions of one-day protest or of 5,000 protesters. Now, I will not go back even if they fire bullets at me," he said.

Jarange also appealed to his supporters to remain patient while protesting, and not get provoked.

Asked about his claim that a government delegation was likely to meet him at the Shivneri Fort, the activist said state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had called his associates on Tuesday and told them that a delegation would come to Shivneri to meet him.

Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, on Wednesday said no decision had been taken at the state level to hold discussions with Jarange.

Jarange said he will pay homage at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before continuing his journey to Mumbai.

The activist on Wednesday left along with his supporters from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, located over 400 km from Mumbai, to launch a fresh hunger strike.

The activist has assured his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The Jalna police allowed Jarange and his supporters to proceed with their march after imposing 40 conditions, directing them to avoid any law and order situations, not to cause disruptions to the movement of vehicles, and avoid raising “objectionable” slogans. PTI SPK GK