Right time to waive farm loans, says Uddhav Thackeray after visiting flood-hit areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said this was the right time to grant a loan waiver to farmers as he visited areas affected by floods in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Was the BJP-led government looking for an auspicious time in a `panchang' (almanac) to help farmers, the former chief minister asked.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the state government.

Speaking at Itkur of Dharashiv district, Thackeray said, "This a severe calamity. Every time (a calamity happens), Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) talks about the right time (to offer help to farmers). When would be the right time? Are you going to consult a `panchang'? "This is the right time to waive the loans of farmers, like we did earlier," he said, referring to his tenure as chief minister from 2019 to 2022.

He also demanded that the farmers in the flood-affected areas should get an aid of Rs 50,000 per acre.

"Farmers are demanding Rs 50,000 per acre, because the top layer of soil in the fields has been washed off. It will take them 3 to 5 years to make the fields suitable for cultivation again," Thackeray said.

The Rs 2,215 crore aid announced by the state government is not enough as each farmer will barely get Rs 8,500 out of it, he said, asserting that farm loans must be waived.

He also appealed farmers not to resort to extreme measures such as suicide, saying the bad times too will pass.

Speaking in Latur earlier in the day, Thackeray said his party stands firmly with the farmers.

"Do not be disheartened and do not take any wrong step," he said. PTI AW PR KRK