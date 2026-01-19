Right to appear in examination akin to right to live with dignity: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Jan 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has observed that the right to appear in an examination is akin to the right to live with human dignity enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

While hearing a writ petition filed by a college student, it has directed the authorities of Rajju Bhaiya University to hold a special examination for the petitioner -- facilitating her to write the first semester BSc Biology paper for the 2025-26 academic session -- within two weeks.

The court also directed the university to publish the result within a reasonable period of time so that the petitioner may pursue her further studies.

In his order dated January 12, Justice Vivek Saran observed that the petitioner was not at fault in the matter; she was denied an admit card because the university portal failed to update her admission records and thus, her future should not be jeopardised due to technical errors.

According to the petition filed by Shreya Pandey, a first-year BSc Biology student at Urmila Devi PG College in Handia, she had duly deposited her fees on July 16, 2025, and attended classes for the 2025-26 academic session. However, when the examination schedule was published, she was not issued an admit card.

The issue was essentially that her records could not be updated on the university's Samarth Portal within the prescribed date, although her application was available on the portal in draft form.

Noticing the error, the college made a representation to the university stating that the records of around 30 students, including that of the petitioner, were not updated.

Later, the records of 25 students were updated, but not the petitioner's. The university could not issue her an admit card due to the error and she was denied the opportunity to appear in the examination.

Against this backdrop, the court relied on a recent order in Rahul Pandey vs Union of India 2025 case, wherein it was held that "appearing in the examination in question is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India".

Noting that the petitioner was not at fault and her future should not be jeopardised "only on technical lapses", the high court issued a mandatory interim direction.

It also directed the university to take all appropriate steps to update the petitioner's records within a reasonable period of time so that her future is secured. The matter has been listed for hearing next on February 10, 2026.