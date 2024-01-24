Right to quality education should become buzzword, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 24 (PTI) Right to education is no longer the buzzword, quality education should be the need of the hour, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Speaking at an interactive session held as part of an education summit here, Jagan said the infrastructure of 44,000 schools is being improved in the state with a budget outlay of Rs 14,000 crore and out of which over 15,000 institutions were completed in the phase-I.

According to him, by 2035, class X students in the state will be appearing for their examination for International Baccalaureate (IB) certification.

"Right to education is no longer the buzzword. Right to quality education should become the buzzword. What is the point in bringing up an education system where the poor get to study something else where the rich (do ) something else," he said.

Advertisment

He further said the people who criticise the state government's move to introduce English medium in schools should ask themselves why their children and grandchildren are not studying in the Telugu medium.

"By 2035, you will have our children in government schools appear for exams competing for an IB certificate," he said, adding that the certificate issued to the students after passing the IB exams would be the same as that of internationally given.

If the quality of the education is not good enough, children can never compete globally as the world has now become a next-door place, he said.

Replying to a query, he said 99 per cent of the YSR Congress Party's manifesto was fulfilled by his government. PTI GDK KH