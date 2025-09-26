Right-wing activists seek SIT probe in Jalna temple 'desecration', reject 'shoddy' police probe

Jalna, Sep 26 (PTI) Right-wing activists on Friday held a demonstration demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged desecration of a 12th-century Mahadev temple at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district though police claimed they have cracked the case.

The protest, called the 'Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha', was held in Bhokardan town of the central Maharashtra district, days after the desecration of the temple at Anwa village came to light.

Police have arrested a local resident, Nandkishor Suresh Wadgaonkar, in connection with the incident. According to police officer Santosh Mane, CCTV footage from cameras installed at the temple confirmed the 38-year-old villager's involvement in the desecration.

Mane stated that the accused, who lives near the temple, was upset after being denied permission by authorities to construct a house near the shrine's premises, which, along with other grievances, allegedly drove him to commit the act.

Wadgaonkar's confession and CCTV footage provided solid evidence of his role and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the police officer.

However, right-wing activists rejected the police claim, alleging Wadgaonkar had been falsely implicated.

The morcha at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk in Bhokardan saw thousands of people gathering to protest against what they termed a "shoddy" probe by police.

A complaint was lodged by a temple guard on September 21 after a lump of meat was found at the temple's main gate. Some pieces of meat and bones were purportedly found on the temple premises, according to police.

On Wednesday, members of a minority community of the village submitted a memorandum to Additional District Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany demanding protection.

hey claimed that after inflammatory speeches by right-wing leaders, many families fled the village, while students from minority-run institutions vacated hostels and returned home.

The Anwa Mahadev temple, dating back to the 12th-century Seuna period, holds significant historical and archaeological importance.

The Hindu shrine, protected by the Maharashtra Archaeology and Museum Department, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features a sanctuary (place housing the deity's idol) and mandap (a covered structure) supported by intricately carved pillars. PTI COR RSY