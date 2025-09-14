Right-wing group stages protest in Meerut against India-Pak Asia Cup match

Meerut, Sep 14 (PTI) Members of a right-wing group on Sunday staged a protest against the upcoming T20 international between India and Pakistan in Dubai by smashing a television set at the Commissioner Chowk here.

Sachin Sirohi, an office-bearer of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan who led the protest, said, "Playing cricket with Pakistan is an insult to Indian martyrs. Pakistani terrorists are killing our people after asking their religion, but we are playing cricket over their blood. This is not patriotism but an insult to our martyrs." During the demonstration, members of the group raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded the Centre to sever all sporting ties with Pakistan till the time it stops sponsoring terrorism.

Sirohi appealed to all Hindus in the country to boycott the match.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai on Sunday night in what will be the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India hit terror hideouts in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

According to the Centre's new sports policy, India will not take part in bilateral contests against Pakistan but will continue to face them in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup and ICC events. PTI COR CDN ARI