Right-wing groups hold protest meeting against Rahul's 'not Hindus' remark

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Various right-wing groups on Tuesday held a protest meeting against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent "not Hindus" remark in the Lok Sabha and asked the Congress leader to refrain from "insulting" the community.

The protest meet was organised here under the banner of Sarva Hindu Samaj.

The meeting was also attended by volunteers and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Durga Vahini, Hindu Jagran Manch, Arya Samaj Pratinidhi Sabha, and Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha. Many Hindu seers also participated in it.

“In protest against portraying Hindus as violent and insulting them in Parliament, the Hindu Shakti Sangam programme was organised by the Sarva Hindu Samaj at the Constitution Club on Tuesday,” the organiser of the event said in a statement, without naming Gandhi.

“Through its Aakrosh Sabha (protest meet) today, the Sarva Hindu Samaj has given a clear warning to all the anti-Hindu forces who are constantly insulting the Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma inside and outside Parliament, that they should not test the patience of the Hindu society and consider its tolerance and brotherhood its weakness,” it added.

The protest meet comes days after Gandhi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, launched a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling BJP on July 1 and said the leaders of the saffron party are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches in the Lower House, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress leader of calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Gandhi, however, hit back at Modi, saying he was speaking about the BJP and that neither the ruling party nor the RSS nor Modi represents the entire Hindu society. PTI PK PK KVK KVK