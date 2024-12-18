Right-wing leader arrested for 'murder' in UP's Shahjahanpur; 3 suspects still at large

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A local right-wing politician, one of the accused in the murder of a man earlier this month, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said.

Swapnil Sharma, the former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, also carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, they said.

According to police, Ayush Gupta, 25, was shot dead on December 2 following an altercation at the Ramleela Ground in the Cantt area. A case was registered against 13 named and several unidentified individuals.

"So far, 12 accused have been arrested and sent to jail, including 10 named suspects and two others who were later identified. Swapnil Sharma, who had been absconding, was arrested today by our Sadar Bazaar police team," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said.

He added that three other suspects are still on the run, and efforts are underway to locate them.

Police said the victim was called to the site by some people who were known to him. They asked him to bring sticks and weapons.

In a purported video of the incident that has been circulating on social media, Gupta can be seen drawing a pistol from his pocket.

SP Rajesh S said, "We are investigating the incident. CCTV camera footage from the crime scene and nearby areas has been collected and crucial evidence has emerged against those who instigated the victim. Legal action will be taken against them as well." Police added that multiple videos related to the incident had surfaced on social media, prompting further scrutiny. PTI COR KIS RHL