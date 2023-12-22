Right wing leader thrashed, thrown on road in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old local right wing leader was found lying on the Gonda-Utraula road here with wounds suspected to be caused by a gunshot, police said on Friday.

The man was identified as Avadh Kesari Sena state president Amarpal Singh alias Neel Thakur, said a senior police officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Radheshyam Rai said a call was received around 11 pm on Thursday about a man lying injured next to a car on the Gonda-Utraula road in Kotwali Nagar Police Station area.

During interrogation, Neel Thakur said he was beaten up and shot at by his rivals.

The ASP, however, said that Neel Thakur had injury marks on his face and a wound on his waist, but the X-ray has not yet confirmed a bullet wound.

He was referred to Lucknow where he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, he said.