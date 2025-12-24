Right-wing outfits take out protest rally in Ranchi over violence on minorities in Bangladesh

Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) Right-wing outfits VHP and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday took out a protest rally in Ranchi against alleged violence on minorities in Bangladesh.

The agitators took out the rally from Ranchi's Zilla School Ground, carrying an effigy of Bangladesh interim administration head Muhammad Yunus and raising slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

The rally culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk, covering around 500 metres, where they burnt the effigy of Yunus.

"Attacks are rampant on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. An innocent Hindu man was brutally lynched by a mob and then set on fire after being hanged from a tree. We protest such violence," said Virendra Sahu, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) regional secretary, Jharkhand-Bihar.

Bajrang Dal Jharkhand convener Rangnath Mahto said they demand immediate action against those responsible for the death of the Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, and security for the community in Bangladesh.

On December 18, Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Baluka area in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory, hanged from a tree by the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and set on fire.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal members called upon the central government to ensure the protection of Hindus in the neighbouring country.