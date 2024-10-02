Right-wing workers demonstrate against India-Bangladesh cricket match, call for Gwalior bandh

Gwalior, Oct 2 (PTI) Hindu Mahasabha activists staged a protest in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday demanding the cancellation of the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled on October 6 over "atrocities" against Hindus in that country.

The right-wing organisation has called for a Gwalior bandh on October 6.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ashok Jadon said 20 workers of Mahasabha have been arrested for demonstrating without permission and preventive action is being taken.

The protesters were planning to go to the stadium, he said.

Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj appealed to the Central government and the BCCI to cancel the T20 match scheduled in Gwalior on October 6.

Bharadwaj said Mahasabha workers organised a procession from Daulatganj area. PTI COR ADU NSK