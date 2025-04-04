Rightful ownership of land should be fully restored to people of Munambam: Kurian

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on Friday demanded that the land claimed by the Waqf Board in Kerala's Munambam be returned to its rightful owners.

During a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, Kurian said the Waqf Board has to show the deed to prove its ownership.

"The rightful ownership of the land should be fully restored to the people of Munambam. Any provision of law that contradicts the principle of the Indian Constitution must be amended. The right of a religious minority as guaranteed by the Constitution should be safeguarded," Kurian said.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district of Kerala, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The minister said that Muslims in Kerala are very gentle and pious.

Kurian alleged that opposition leaders want to mislead them. PTI PRS RHL