Rights of citizens enshrined in Constitution under attack, says Pawar; slams those in power

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution are under attack and this poses a significant threat to the democratic fabric of the nation, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Parliament were superficial and trivial and decried attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, principal architect of the Constitution.

Such attacks are not merely directed at individuals but represent a broader assault on the foundational values and principles laid down by these stalwarts, Pawar said.

He also touched upon escalating assaults on farmers and marginalised communities and cautioned against the perils of privatisation in education.

"Remain vigilant and resolute in defending the Constitution against encroachments by those in power," Pawar said and emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold principles of democracy and rights of every citizen.

He credited the foresight of Dr BR Ambedkar for shaping the country's trajectory, including his contributions to environmental conservation.

Pawar condemned the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle, allegedly by BJP workers, in Pune last week and said power was being misused to shut those who raise their voices. PTI COR BNM