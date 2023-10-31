Rights of states 'trampled' under BJP regime at Centre, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the rights of states are being crushed under the BJP-led regime at the Centre, and appealed to the people to back the opposition INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure real autonomy for states.

In the third episode of his 'Speaking for India' podcast series, Stalin chose the theme of state autonomy and used his "voice for true cooperative federalism", targeting the BJP and the government helmed by it at the Centre.

Stalin pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his earlier role as Gujarat Chief Minister, had often spoken backing the rights of states. "However, after he came to Delhi as Prime Minister, the very first sentence of the Constitution, 'India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states', became a thing of dislike for him." The Centre does not "allow" the states to even function within the Constitutional framework and it is not inclined to listening to the states either, Stalin claimed.

Further, he alleged: "The BJP has an action plan itself to scuttle the functioning of the state administration by way of Raj Bhavans." The saffron party is using Governor R N Ravi to not clear 19 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said, adding, "See the way in which the right of states and the dignity of state assemblies are belittled." Indian democracy is being damaged, Stalin said. On the whole, he said, under the BJP regime, the rights of states are being trampled and the ideals of federalism and democracy -- the cornerstone of the Constitution -- have been cast aside.

For the ideal of state autonomy to succeed, he said, the opposition INDIA bloc should assume power at the Centre and people should prepare themselves to facilitate it.

He urged the people of the five states that are going to the polls soon, including Telangana, to remember this aspect and cast their votes accordingly. "Please hand over India to the INDIA alliance. Let us protect states, let us guard India. Let us make the INDIA alliance win," he said.

The chief of the ruling DMK underlined several aspects seeking to buttress his claims against the BJP-led Centre over the rights of states.

Accusing Modi of usurping states' rights, he recalled that the Planning Commission which took into consideration the opinions of chief ministers was disbanded and the "powerless" NITI Aayog was set up in its place.

Modi had said there would be no vengeful action against regimes in states led by other political parties, Stalin recounted, adding that the BJP is, however, splitting parties and "buying MLAs" to install their regimes in states where it could not capture power.

Although Modi said he backs cooperative federalism and that state's representatives need not visit Delhi to get their schemes approved, in reality they have indeed had to wait in the national capital to be able to implement state government schemes, the chief minister said.

Modi promised more financial resources for states, but even GST compensation owed to them has not been disbursed, Stalin added. "Even the share of states is not properly disbursed. In short, the situation of states' finances is in the ICU." Tamil Nadu has suffered losses of about Rs 85,000 crore in the past 19 years since the allocation was cut from the period of the 12th finance commission (2005-10). Not only that, henceforth, Tamil Nadu is set to face a loss of over Rs 10,000 crore every year, Stalin said, adding that the inter-state council has also been "blocked". PTI VGN VGN ANE