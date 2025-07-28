Rijiju accuses Opposition of skirting debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress hits back

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The government on Monday accused the Opposition of "betrayal" by not allowing the scheduled debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, prompting a sharp retort from the Congress.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that a few minutes before the discussion was to start, the Opposition wanted the government to give an assurance that it would allow a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar after the discussion on Operation Sindoor is over.

Opposition members hit back at Rijiju, contending that it was the government that did not want a debate on Operation Sindoor.

"What we have seen in the House since this morning shows that the government doesn't want to hold discussions. They don't want to reveal the truth behind Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor," Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress, told reporters here.

The opposition, he said, is running away from a discussion on Operation Sindoor after an initial agreement and is now putting preconditions.

Rijiju said Parliament runs in accordance with rules and accused the opposition of going back on its commitment and betraying everyone.

"The opposition is looking at ways to run away from the debate on Operation Sindoor," he said.