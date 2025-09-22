Rijiju hails Modi’s visit to Arunachal, calls GST reforms historic gift to nation

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh as a "sacred and historic day" for the frontier state and the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park here, Rijiju said the state was proud to host the PM on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, and to be the state from where the next-generation GST reforms were launched.

"Today is a holy day for Arunachal Pradesh and for the nation. The PM has chosen our state, the land where the first rays of the sun touch the country, to roll out the historic GST reforms that will benefit crores of poor people across the country," the Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs minister said.

He recalled the difficult days more than a decade ago, when Arunachal lacked basic connectivity.

"Fourteen to 15 years ago, we had no airport, no railway line, no proper highways, and even mobile services were absent in many villages. Reaching from one district to another often took weeks, especially during monsoons. Those hardships are still fresh in our memory," he said.

Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency, highlighted the transformation brought about in recent years under Modi’s leadership.

"Today, Arunachal Pradesh has its own airport connecting us directly to Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati. We have a railway line, national highways, tunnels, and better roads. From any corner of Arunachal, people can reach Itanagar in a single day," he said, adding that the state now has the highest length of national highways in the Northeast.

The minister said Modi’s frequent visits to Arunachal had accelerated the state’s development and boosted people’s morale.

"No PM in history has visited Arunachal so many times. Each time, he brings new gifts of development. Today also, several important projects are being inaugurated or their foundation stones laid," Rijiju stated.

Extending a warm welcome to Modi on behalf of the people of Arunachal, Rijiju said the state would celebrate the new GST rate cut as a "Bachat Utsav" (festival of savings).

"After the PM's departure, we will take this celebration to every village and every shop so that the benefits of GST reforms reach the common people," he added.

Extending greetings for Navratri, Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh remained firmly committed to the path of development under Modi’s leadership. PTI UPL UPL MNB