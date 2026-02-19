Rijiju inaugurates brain storming session of minority affairs ministry in Bihar

Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) A two-day brainstorming session of the Union Minority Affairs ministry was inaugurated in Bihar on Thursday to bring together officials at the Centre and in states with a view to holding deliberations on various issues.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the "Chintan Shivir", where officials will discuss "a policy-driven roadmap for minority welfare and socio-economic development", according to an official statement.

On the occasion, Rijiju launched facilities like "Haj wrist bands" and "Haj Suvidha App", meant for Muslims going on a pilgrimage to Mecca, and AI chatbots of the department.

Rijiju, in the presence of Union Minister of State George Kurien, also unveiled the NIGRANI app under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram scheme, which aims at "bridging infrastructural gaps across India".

The session, which kicked off a day prior to its formal inauguration by the minister, "consisted of thematic presentations by officials and special presentations by Industrial Finance Corporation of India, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi and Survey of India", the statement said. PTI NAC NN