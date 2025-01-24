Rijiju inaugurates several projects, pushes for pineapple festival's national recognition

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the soil in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, particularly in the Bagra area, is fertile and ideal for pineapple cultivation.

Advertisment

Addressing the valedictory event of the Arunachal Pineapple Festival (APF) at Bagra, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister shared his vision of elevating the festival to a national level.

He urged the farmers to adopt organic farming practices and assured government support in building infrastructure to make Arunachal the 'Fruit bowl of India'.

The Union minister also inaugurated several central development projects in West Siang and emphasised the region's potential for growth and innovation.

Advertisment

Rijiju also outlined the state's achievements in connectivity through border roads, electricity, and mobile networks, encouraging residents to capitalise on these advancements to boost agricultural productivity.

The Union minister announced plans to construct a sports stadium in Darka village, providing opportunities for local youth.

He noted Arunachal's rising GDP as a sign of economic growth and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and fostering regional development.

Advertisment

Arunachal Pradesh's Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini echoed Rijiju’s appeal for organic pineapple farming.

He highlighted the state-provided sports facilities and incentives for young entrepreneurs and farmers under various schemes. PTI UPL UPL RG