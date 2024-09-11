Rijiju launches digital initiatives of Parliamentary Affairs Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched six initiative as part of his ministry's 100-day achievements.

According to an official statement, Rijiju launched National e-Vidhan Application 2.0, NeVA Mobile App version 2.0, Subordinate Legislation Management System (SLMS), Consultative Committee Management System (CCMS), NYPS Portal 2.0 and NYPS for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

The upgraded version of NeVA 2.0 introduces several advanced features, including a more user-friendly interface and enhanced integration with the legislative processes of state legislatures.

The portal related to Consultative Committee Management System (CCMS) has been envisioned and designed to bring three stakeholders -- MPs, Union ministries and the Ministry of Parliamentary Aﬀairs on the same platform. PTI NAB AS AS