Rijiju lays foundation stone for 5 projects in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 28 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday laid the foundation stone for five projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In Keyi Panyor, the sanctioned projects include the upgradation of the community health centre at Yazali, infrastructure development of the primary health centre at Joram, and installation of solar street lamps at Peni village in Yazali circle, officials said.

During his visit to the district, the minority affairs minister also interacted with traders and shopkeepers at Yazali market on GST awareness and easing compliance.

Later, while speaking at the government higher secondary school, the Union minister assured people that he would continue to push for grassroots development projects.

“Laid the foundation stone of PMJVK projects for Infrastructure Development of Primary Health Centre, Jote and Multipurpose Hall at Sangring Village under Bokoriang-II Panchayat Sagalee in Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju said in a post on X. PTI CORR RBT