Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah on PM's behalf, reads out Modi's message

Ajmer, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and read out the prime minister's message which called on people from across religions to work together in harmony.

Khadim (caretaker) Afshan Chisti offered prayers on behalf of the prime minister at the shrine.

Rijiju said in different periods in India, various saints and fakirs went among the people and illuminated their lives and left their indelible mark with the message of humanity.

"One of them, Khwaja Garib Nawaz, played an important role in increasing love and harmony in the society. His ideals dedicated to peace and brotherhood will continue to inspire generations. It will continue to inspire to do everything possible for the creation of a strong country and society," he said while reading out Modi's message.

The minister also launched a web portal of the dargah, the 'Garib Nawaz' app for pilgrims and an operations manual for the conduct of 'Urs'.

On the web portal and app, devotees will get detailed information about the life of Khwaja Saheb as well as his teachings.

Talking to reporters later, Rijiju said the message of brotherhood and peace goes from the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti to the entire country and the world.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is also known as Garib Nawaz.

"Today I have come to the dargah with Prime Minister Modi's 'chadar'. I have had the good fortune of coming here to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. I prayed for peace," Rijiju said after offering the 'chadar'.

"The message from Ajmer Dargah goes to the whole world. Along with presenting the prime minister's 'chadar', I read out his message," he said.

The prime minister has been annually sending a 'chadar' to the dargah.

In his message, the prime minister mentions that every sect and every religion should come together and work together for the country, society and world peace, the minister said.

Lakhs of people come here and they should get a chance to offer prayers peacefully, especially the elderly, women and children, he said.

"There should be a system for that. A manual has been launched for that and I will try to provide all possible help from my ministry to improve the system," Rijiju said.

"Come here and feel how much impact the dargah has on our lives," he added.

"While offering the chadar sent by the prime minister, I have prayed that all the people in our country live in peace and friendship and contribute to the progress of the country," he said.

Minister of State and MP from Rajasthan Bhagirath Chaudhary, Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan's son Nasruddin Chishti, representatives from the dargah committee and khadims were present on the occasion.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit of the minister, who took a flight to Jaipur and then proceeded to Ajmer by road. He was received by the BJP's state minority morcha leaders at the airport.

"On this auspicious occasion of Urs, we want that a good atmosphere should be created in the country. No one should do anything that can affect the harmony of our country," Rijiju told reporters at the airport.

Be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist or Jain, everyone is welcome at the dargah, he said.

Asked about a petition in a local court claiming that the dargah has been built over a Shiva temple, Rijiju said, "I have just come to offer 'chadar'. I have not come here to show or tell anyone, I am going with the message (of PM) for the country that all the people in our country should stay well." In November, a court in Ajmer admitted a petition claiming the dargah was built over a Shiva temple and issued notices to the Ajmer dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who filed the petition, had called on the prime minister not to send a 'chadar' this time.

'Urs' is held at the Ajmer Dargah to commemorate the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. PTI SDA ZMN