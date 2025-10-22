Rijiju on 2-day visit to Mizoram for Dampa bypoll campaign

Aizawl, Oct 22 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju commenced his two-day visit to Mizoram on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP candidate in the November 11 Dampa assembly by-election, a party leader said.

Soon after his arrival in Aizawl, the Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister left for West Phaileng area, which falls under Dampa assembly segment in Mamit district, to campaign for BJP candidate Lalhmangaiha, Mizoram BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said.

He said the BJP leader will address a public rally at Reiek on Thursday and leave for Delhi the same day.

Johny said that other central BJP leaders, including Union Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, will also visit Mizoram to campaign for the party candidate.

Campaign for the Dampa by-election is gaining momentum with all contesting parties putting their best efforts to woo voters.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), will win the upcoming bypoll.

He had claimed that electoral trends in the state have historically favoured the ruling party in assembly bypolls.

Congress president Lal Thanzara, while addressing party workers at Kanghmung village on Tuesday, had accused both the ruling ZPM and opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) of earlier not fulfilling their poll promises.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The upcoming bypoll will see a five-cornered contest among as many political parties, according to election officials.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24, they said.

Ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main opposition MNF has nominated its senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress has fielded its vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated its leader Lalhmangaiha and a relatively small party People's Conference (PC) also fielded its vice president K Zahmingthanga.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, in Dampa assembly segment, according to the final roll published on September 30. PTI CORR ACD