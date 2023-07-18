Rijiju reviews developmental projects in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday held a meeting on the progress of road infrastructure, vibrant villages scheme and telecommunication improvements in Arunachal Pradesh and stressed on the need for a post-project monitoring system.

Rijiju, the minister of earth sciences, also emphasised on timely completion of projects in his home state and regular feedback for such initiatives, according to an official communique issued here.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Border Road Organisation, the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

They provided updates on the vibrant villages scheme, the progress of road infrastructure and telecommunication improvements in the state, it said.

The officials presented a detailed account of projects, their current progress, and projected completion dates, the statement said.

"Held meeting with senior officers of BRO, Telecom and MHA to review the progress of Vibrant Villages Program, Road infrastructure and telephone connectivity in North-East India which were launched by PM @narendramodi Ji," Rijiju said on Twitter.

The projects, which were discussed during the meeting, include, the roads and bridges initiative by BRO, which since 2015 has completed 6,848 km of roads, 24,531 metres of bridges and six tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Department of Telecommunication's 4G connectivity plan under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USoF) and Mission 500 (4G Saturation project).

The saturation project is set to provide 270 villages in the state with seamless 4G connectivity.

During the meeting, they also deliberated on the vibrant village Programme by the Union Home Affairs Ministry, aiming at improving infrastructure in 455 border villages in the state, the communiqué said.

Rijiju applauded the Department of Telecommunications' efforts for the swift execution of the Mission 500 - 4G saturation project.

He also urged all the execution agencies to increase their efforts and foster better coordination with the Centre, the state government and the BRO. PTI UPL UPL BDC