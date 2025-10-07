Rijiju says every citizen must get security, Suvendu hints at JMB hand behind attack on BJP leaders

Siliguri (WB), Oct 7 (PTI) Asserting that every citizen of the country must be provided with security, Union minister Kiran Rijiju on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sent a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a report on the attacks on BJP lawmakers in northern part of the state, and if there is delay, action will be taken under the Privilege Motion.

Rijiju visited the disaster-hit parts of north Bengal along with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.

"I have come here to assess the damage due to rainfall and floods. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will meet the affected families and those who lost their loved ones. I will report to the PM after assessing the damage," he said.

At least 32 people were killed in landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain in north Bengal.

BJP's Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and the party's Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh were attacked by a mob during their visit to flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district on Monday.

Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said, "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sent a notice, seeking a report from the West Bengal government on the attack on the MP and MLA. If there is a delay, action will be taken under the Privilege Motion. This is not just about an MP or an MLA; every citizen must be given security." Adhikari claimed there was the possibility of involvement of terror outfits such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) behind the attack on Murmu and Ghosh, and said the process to trace all perpetrators and their abettors is underway.

Adhikari said while Birla has sought to know what has been done by the West Bengal government to arrest the culprits, he would move the Calcutta High Court over the attack.

"The attacks were the handiwork of Jihadi elements sheltered by the TMC. I do not rule out the involvement of JMB and other Jihadi elements, as the India-Bangladesh border is not far from the place of occurrence.

"The TMC's ploy to change the demography of the state is reaching alarming levels as Bangladeshi infiltrators are active across the state. The sooner those involved are arrested, the better. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are already monitoring the situation and the Centre has started the process to identify the perpetrators," he added.

Adhikari said the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken note of the incident and initiated follow-up action, while an FIR has been lodged by the BJP at the local police station.

"You will see our response and course of action from tomorrow. BJP activists and members of the public are already on the streets across the state. Our stir will intensify," he said.

Adhikari said the BJP will provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the devastation.

Rijiju, along with Adhikari and Bista, also reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations of the SSB and NDRF.

Senior officers from both the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present as the importance of coordination between different agencies was stressed.

"We discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the various agencies. The visit also focused on boosting the morale of the jawans currently involved in rescue operations," Rijiju said. PTI SUS ACD