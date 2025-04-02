Rijiju, Shiv Sena question stand of Uddhav Thackeray's party on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the stand taken by Shiv Sena (UBT) on the Waqf Bill and wondered whether it had ditched the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

As Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant attacked the government on the Waqf Bill during a debate on the proposed legislation in the Lok Sabha and questioned the vandalism of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Rijiju said the BJP liked Sawant's speeches when he was with the Shiv Sena. But now, perhaps due to the company of the Congress, he has changed.

Later, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said Uddhav Thackeray's party has ditched the ideology of Bal Thackeray and bulldozed it.

He said Bal Thackeray would have been upset had he listened to the stand of Shiv Sena (UBT) on the Waqf Bill and Aurangzeb.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022. The Election Commission recognised the faction led by Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray's faction is now Shiv Sena (UBT).