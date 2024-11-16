Rijiju should not talk about Waqf Bill when it is before JPC: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Nagpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has no right to comment on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in public as a Joint Parliamentary Committee is seized of it.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju told reporters here that the controversial bill will be passed during the winter session of Parliament.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member who is part of the JPC, said at a press conference in the city that when a bill is placed before the committee, a minister does not have the right to speak about it outside.

"The decision will be taken after the JPC report comes out, but unfortunately, parliamentary minister Rijiju is giving statements outside Parliament. He does not have the right to talk about it, he is not above Parliament. The Narendra Modi government can not pass the bill before the report is submitted," he said.

He also accused PM Modi of using derogatory terms in his election speeches and elsewhere, and said other BJP leaders such as Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah and Giriraj Singh were emulating his example.

Singh, who has been campaigning for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections, said the people of Maharashtra would not forgive "traitors".

The BJP steals other parties and their symbols, he said.

Unemployment, farmers not getting Minimum Support Price for their produce, diversion of industrial investment from Maharashtra to Gujarat were among the burning issues and people were angry with the ruling Mahayuti coalition which was certain to lose, the AAP leader said. PTI CLS KRK