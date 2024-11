Rijiju slams Cong minister in Karnataka for 'racist remark' against Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed Congress minister in Karnataka Zameer Ahmed for purportedly making a "racist remark" targeting former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Ahmed stoked a controversy by purportedly calling Union Minister Kumaraswamy "Kalia Kumaraswamy".

"I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy'," Rijiju said.

"This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs," he said in a post on X.