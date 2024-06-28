Rijiju slams Congress for disruptions in LS

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday slammed the Congress for stalling the Lok Sabha proceedings without taking up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and accused it of flouting parliamentary conventions.

Rijiju's remarks came soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid opposition protests for a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue ahead of the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

"The government is ready for discussion on any issue, but the attitude of the Congress to stall parliamentary proceedings is not good. I condemn the manner in which the Congress is flouting parliamentary traditions and conventions," the minister said.

Rijiju said as per parliamentary conventions and traditions, the debate on the Motion of Thanks takes precedence over every other discussion in the House.

"But, Congress raised such an issue which was against the dignity of the House. Congress party leader said there should be no discussion on the Motion of Thanks and other issues should be discussed first," the minister said.

Rijiju said the Lok Sabha Speaker had asked the opposition members to raise the NEET issue during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and that the government would respond to it.

"The government is ready for discussion, but it has to be as per the rules. The debate on the Motion of Thanks will go on for three days. Members can put their views in detail during the debate," Rijiju said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha has allotted 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Tuesday. PTI SKU SKU DV DV