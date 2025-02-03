BJP contemplates action against Rahul over his 'lies' in Parliament

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi for "telling lies" during his speech in the Lok Sabha and indicated that the treasury benches may seek action against the Congress leader for "misleading" the House.

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Gandhi said an INDIA bloc government would not have sent its foreign minister to the US to seek an invite for the prime minister to attend the American president's "coronation", remarks that evoked a sharp response from the BJP which accused him of resorting to "falsehood".

During his speech, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that Chinese forces were inside Indian territory while the Army disagreed with him.

He also alleged that about 70 lakh voters, equivalent to Himachal Pradesh's population, were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and the state assembly polls, and demanded the Election Commission furnish data to the opposition parties in the state.

Gandhi faced accusations of making misleading statements regarding the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee for appointing Election Commissioners.

The controversy stems from the 2023 Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, which changed the composition of the selection committee for Election Commissioners.

The then CJI D Y Chandrachud had self-appointed to the committee for the appointment of the CEC until an act was enacted by Parliament.

Previously, there were no rules for CEC appointments, and governments appointed them at their discretion.

The apex court's March 2, 2023 verdict held that leaving the appointment of the ECs and CEC in the hands of the executive would be detrimental to the health of the country's democracy and the conduct of free and fair elections.

Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s remarks, Rijiju said the leader of opposition has lowered his dignity and the dignity of his position in the Lok Sabha by making such “childish comments” and “telling lies”.

“We objected to what Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha then itself and we are going to do so again before the Speaker tomorrow,” he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Asked what kind of action that treasury benches would seek against Gandhi for his remarks, Rijiju said there are two options.

“One is that we would condemn Rahul Gandhi's remarks in our speech in the House and demand him to authenticate his statement. The second possibility is that one of the members would serve a notice seeking action against him for misleading the House with his incorrect statements,” he said.

“We will weigh our options and make a decision,” he added.

The minister further said, “We know he can’t authenticate what he said because it’s false.”

“Expunging of objectionable and unsubstantiated words and sentences from the record (of the House proceedings) is part of the rule. However, we would like to remind him through the rules that such kinds of frivolous act and language should not be repeatedly used. It undermines the parliamentary standards,” Rijiju added.