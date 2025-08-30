Rijiju slams retired judges' campaign against Amit Shah, criticises opposition

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday questioned the involvement of retired High Court judges in the ongoing process to elect the Vice President, criticising their signature campaign and comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the Vice President's election is a political matter and the participation of retired judges gives an impression that they had ideological leanings even during their tenure.

Rijiju maintained that launching such campaigns against constitutional authorities was inappropriate.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Rijiju said, "Some retired judges have written something against the Home Minister. This is not good. The election for Vice President is a political matter — why should retired judges interfere? It gives an impression that they had a distinct ideology even when they were judges. This is not right to launch a signature campaign against the Home Minister and write a letter".

The minister, who was in Bengaluru to address a lawyers' conference, also accused Congress leaders of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are democratic people and we speak with respect, but opposition leaders — be it Rahul Gandhi or some MPs, including Mahua Moitra— have resorted to invective. Abusing the prime minister and his mother—who is no more—is not good for the nation's future," he said.

Rijiju asserted that the BJP-led NDA contests elections within the constitutional framework and accused the Congress of blaming the Election Commission for its electoral losses.

"What's the point in abusing the Election Commission if people are not voting for you? After losing three elections, Rahul Gandhi's anger against the country, its people, the Constitution and the Election Commission is not justified," he said, adding, "It's not our fault that people don't like you." The minister further said the Congress, which ruled the country for six decades, could still return to power if it earns public support, but claimed that its current behaviour and language make such a prospect unlikely.

"The people of India will never give an opportunity to a person who has such kind of thinking and uses filthy language," he remarked.

Rejecting opposition allegations that the proposed law that mandates removal of sitting prime minister, chief minister and ministers if they jailed for 30 days is aimed at eliminating political rivals, Rijiju pointed out that India's judicial system offers protection to anyone who has not committed wrong.

"Aren't there something like courts in this country? If you have not done any corruption, the court will give you bail. Why will anyone go to jail if they have not committed anything wrong? If the mind is clean, there is no fear. Since there is impurity, they have started abusing laws," he said. PTI GMS ADB