Rijiju stresses on educational collaboration, cultural exchange between India, Japan

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday stressed on strengthening educational collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Japan, which will provide the youth of both countries with opportunities to explore global education and careers.

He was speaking at the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave in Guwahati, which brought together key figures of the two countries to strengthen educational, cultural and research ties, an official statement said.

Organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) in collaboration with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, the event was supported by the Embassy of Japan in India as part of the celebration of Japan Month.

Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister, maintained that the conclave is a testament to the growing bond between the two countries.

“By fostering educational collaboration and cultural exchange, we are not only strengthening our diplomatic ties but also providing our students with opportunities to explore global education and careers.

“This initiative, rooted in the Japan-India Vision 2025, will shape the futures of countless young talents, especially in regions like North East India, where the potential is immense,” Rijiju added.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, also present on the occasion, said such programmes bring Japanese institutions closer to students of India.

“By opening doors to higher education, research and cultural exchange, we are empowering the youth of North East India to take part in global opportunities. This collaboration between India and Japan is a vital step forward for our region’s educational and cultural development,” he said.

Jiro Kodera, counsellor (Economy and Development), Embassy of Japan, said the conclave has laid the groundwork for future collaborations in the field of education and beyond.

“The enthusiasm from students and educators alike demonstrates the strong desire for deeper educational ties between Japan and India,” Jiro added.

Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) president Siddharth Deshmukh and Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture's Kumari Sayanti were among other dignitaries present on the occasion.

The conclave featured a variety of activities aimed at promoting India-Japan academic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Representatives from top Japanese universities, language schools and research institutions interacted with students, providing insights about study opportunities in Japan.

Moreover, participants engaged with Japanese traditional arts, anime and pop culture.

Experts and educators from India and Japan discussed expanding joint research, student exchanges and technology transfer programmes at the meet.

Over 1,600 students and educators attended the conclave, with more than 70 per cent of attendees being from the North East region.

Dignitaries at the meet also emphasised the potential for further collaboration between Indian and Japanese universities through joint research, technology transfer and student exchange programmes.

The event aligns with the Japan-India Vision 2025, a roadmap set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to enhance the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries, the statement added. PTI SSG BDC