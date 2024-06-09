Kiren Rijiju to take oath as Cabinet Minister in Narendra Modi govt

New Delhi: BJP leader Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said he will take oath as the Cabinet Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and vowed to serve the nation with zeal and devotion.

"I will take oath as Cabinet Minister around 7.30 pm on 9th June 2024," Rijiju, the Earth Sciences Minister in the outgoing government, said in a post on X.

I will take oath as Cabinet Minister around 7.30pm on 9th June 2024. In the past, I took oath 3 times as Minister of State in 2014, Minister of State with Independent Charge in 2019 and as Cabinet Minister in 2021. Thank you Arunachal Pradesh, @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India and… pic.twitter.com/bdGaXwLg7K — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) June 9, 2024

Rijiju said that he had taken oath as Minister of State in 2014, Minister of State with Independent Charge in 2019 and as the Cabinet Minister in 2021.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh, @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India and people of India. I will serve the nation with greater zeal and devotion," he said.

Rijiju won the fourth term from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections.