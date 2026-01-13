Rijiju underscores NDA's 'family spirit' at Nishad Party event

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that ruling NDA constituents work together as a "family" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"We are not together merely for electoral reasons. We work together with shared conviction and commitment. All parties in the NDA are working unitedly with full strength in line with Modi ji's vision," he said.

The minister was speaking after attending the 13th Sankalp Diwas event of the NDA member Nishad Party here.

Rijiju said the National Democratic Alliance functions in a systematic and long-term manner, both inside Parliament and in states across the country.

"The NDA partners work together like a family. This is visible in Parliament, outside Parliament and in the states as well. Under Modi ji's leadership, the alliance works in an organised and consistent manner," he said.

Rijiju said his presence at the event, along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other senior BJP leaders, reflected the strength of the alliance with the Nishad Party.

The Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad was formed on this day in 2013, when Sanjay Nishad formally entered politics, and later evolved into the Nishad Party in 2016.

Nishad is a cabinet minister in charge of the fisheries department in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KIS RT