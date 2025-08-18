Rijiju urges MPs to join discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged opposition parties to participate in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's successful mission to the International Space Station and India’s strides in the space sector.

"Our hero astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rijiju urged members to participate in the same spirit as they had during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

"I hope that all the members will celebrate the achievements of the scientists in the same manner in which they lauded the valour of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor," Rijiju said.

The government has proposed a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the subject 'India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047' -- to mark Shukla's space sojourn.

Rijiju said he hoped that he members will participate in appreciating India's overall success in the space programme and celebrate ISRO's achievements.