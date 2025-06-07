Rijiju’s intervention sought over Arunachal weightlifter’s exclusion from Commonwealth team

Itanagar, Jun 7 (PTI) A social welfare and cultural organisation in Arunachal Pradesh has called for the immediate intervention of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, over the exclusion of the state’s weightlifter, Sambo Lapung, from the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth weightlifting championship.

Lapung, a three-time national gold medallist from Lapung village in East Kameng district, has been dropped from the final team despite a stellar record in the 96 kg category, the organisation claimed.

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO), submitted a representation to the minister on Saturday, describing the Arunachal weightlifter's exclusion from the Indian team as a "serious lapse in fairness and transparency" by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, has been urged to take steps to address what the organisation perceives as a "gross injustice" to Sambo Lapung.

Lapung clinched gold at the senior National Weightlifting Championships held in Chandigarh (2022), Itanagar (2023), and Himachal Pradesh (2024).

EKSWCO has questioned the selection criteria used by the IWF and alleged lack of consistency and meritocracy.

The organisation claimed that Lapung’s exclusion not only diminishes his outstanding achievements but also delivers a blow to regional sentiments across Arunachal Pradesh and the northeast.

"This decision reflects a disturbing trend of stereotyping and discrimination against athletes from the northeast by mainland institutions," the representation said.

EKSWCO also claimed that such incidents risk alienating the youth of the region, for whom sports represent a powerful vehicle for national integration and self-realisation.

"Lapung’s inclusion would inspire countless young talents and reinforce the message that merit and hard work are duly rewarded," said EKSWCO Chairperson Raya Flago.

"Ignoring such a decorated athlete from your constituency sends a disheartening message, not just to him but to the entire region," he added, urging the Union minister to take up the matter personally with the IWF.

The organisation has also demanded that the IWF adopt a transparent, performance-based selection policy, placing greater weight on national championships rather than selectively favouring other events.