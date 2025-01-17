Rinku Singh gets engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj in an undisclosed ceremony.

The engagement, which took place discreetly a few days ago, has now come into the public eye, bringing together two prominent figures from very different spheres.

Rinku Singh plays for the Indian cricket team in the limited overs format and for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. As for Saroj, she won the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat at age 25 for the Samajwadi Party, becoming one of the youngest MPs.

Priya won her first Lok Sabha election by defeating BJP candidate BP Saroj with a margin of 35,850 votes, becoming the second-youngest candidate to be elected to the lower house of Parliament. She holds a BA degree from the University of Delhi and an LLB from Amity University, Noida.

Rinku Singh was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad as a traveling reserve. Despite not playing regularly for the national team, he has been included in the T20I series against England, starting on January 22.

Rinku had a modest IPL season, scoring 168 runs at an average of 18.67, though his team secured their third title. So far, he has played 30 T20Is for India, scoring 507 runs, and 2 ODIs, scoring 55 runs. Known for his ability to deliver in tough situations, Rinku has often impressed with his powerful batting performances.