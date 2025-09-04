RINPAS to be upgraded soon with modern technology: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the role of institutions like the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) will become increasingly significant in the coming days, given the current concerning state of human mental health.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of RINPAS, Soren said the institute will soon be upgraded with modern technology.

"Very few people might be willing to accept that they need to come to RINPAS. I don't know what the state of human mental health was like in 1925 (when the institute was established here in Ranchi), but currently, the state of human mental health is certainly worrying," Soren said.

The CM also inaugurated RINPAS's tele-mental health video conferencing service and digital academy.

The institution has been dedicated to serving the common people since before the country’s independence, he said.

"Those who envisioned such an institution 100 years ago must have had a very forward-thinking vision. And, I believe that in the coming times, the role of such organisations is going to be very important," Soren added.

He said a comprehensive review of RINPAS will be conducted and work will be done to improve the conditions.

"I was told that there is provision of admission of 50 students every year, but the institute is facing some problems in this regard. We will work on this. I assure all of you that very soon we will see a transformed RINPAS," he said.