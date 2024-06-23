Rio directs advocate general to take steps for release of detained Naga youths in Punjab

Kohima, Jun 23 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has directed the state's advocate general to personally intervene in the case involving 45 Naga youths, who were allegedly falsely implicated in a call centre scam in Punjab's Mohali.

The youths were among 155 people arrested in May during a Punjab Police operation that busted two fake call centres in Mohali.

A government statement on Saturday said Rio discussed the detention of the state’s youths with Nagaland Advocate General K N Balgopal in New Delhi.

Rio asked Balgopal to take urgent steps for the release of the “innocent” Naga youths.

The CM has also tasked the Resident Commissioner of Nagaland House in New Delhi to maintain contact with families of the detained youths and provide necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, S Supongmeren Jamir, the state’s newly elected Lok Sabha MP, expressed concern over the situation and urged officials concerned to address the plight of the detained persons from Nagaland.

The Punjab Police had earlier said employees of the fraudulent call centres were held for allegedly scamming people in the US. PTI NBS RBT