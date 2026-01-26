Rio presses for early Naga solution, FNTA dialogue; underscores Nagaland’s strong law and order

Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the unresolved Naga political issue has cast a long shadow over Nagaland’s development, and an early, honourable and inclusive solution remains the state government’s highest priority.

Addressing the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day here, Rio urged all negotiating parties and stakeholders to rise above differences, respect the people’s aspirations and move forward unitedly to conclude the long-pending talks without further delay.

Terming the Naga political issue as one of “paramount importance,” the chief minister said its non-settlement continues to impact governance, investment and overall socio-economic progress.

He said that the Political Affairs Committee (PAC)—comprising all ministers, advisors, representatives of all political parties and Members of Parliament from Nagaland—has been meeting regularly to review developments and would intensify its role as an active facilitator in the peace process.

“The yearning of our people must not be ignored,” Rio said, adding that the opportunity before the stakeholders must not be allowed to slip away.

Addressing the long-standing concerns of Eastern Nagaland, Rio acknowledged that development initiatives in the six districts have not been adequate and that the region continues to lag behind on several indicators.

He said the state government is engaging with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) with “full understanding” on its demand for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA).

Rio informed the gathering that the state has already communicated its views and comments to the Centre, reiterating the government’s commitment to addressing regional disparities and grievances through dialogue and cooperation.

On the law and order scenario, Rio said Nagaland continues to be one of the most peaceful states in the country, with no major security concerns.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest report, he noted that the state recorded a cognisable crime rate of 84.9 per lakh population—the second lowest in India.

He lauded the Nagaland Police, security forces, district administrations and civil society organisations for their sustained efforts in maintaining peace and security.

Highlighting action against emerging threats, the chief minister said police have strengthened cybercrime response and intensified the crackdown on narcotics, seizing 230 kg of NDPS drugs and around one lakh units of synthetic drugs in the past year, with 135 cases registered and 218 arrests made.

Outlining development initiatives, the chief minister highlighted major strides in education, including completion of in-service teachers’ training and examination centre at Medziphema, approval of a three-month certificate course for language teachers in collaboration with Nagaland University, and construction of new academic and administrative buildings in higher education institutions.

Highlighting employment and skill development, Rio said a Skill Centre for the construction sector is being set up in partnership with the Construction Skill Development Council, alongside the launch of an online registration and licensing system by the Labour Department to improve transparency and governance.

The CM detailed initiatives across agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and sericulture, noting benefits to over 2.38 lakh farmers under PM-KISAN with more than Rs 763 crore credited directly to accounts.

On infrastructure, he said significant progress is underway in roads, bridges, power and water supply.

Tourism, culture and youth engagement also featured in the speech, with Rio citing record footfall at the 26th Hornbill Festival, completion of key tourism infrastructure projects, hosting of national and regional sports and youth events, and the development of iconic cultural facilities, including the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon.

In healthcare, the CM said Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme have expanded access to cashless treatment, with over 5.78 lakh cards issued and claim payouts exceeding Rs 450 crore since inception.

Earlier, the CM unfurled the National Tricolour and inspected the parade at the state-level function.

The celebration featured 17 marching contingents from central and state forces, presentation of awards for distinguished and meritorious service, a patriotic rendition of Vande Mataram by seven-year-old Nurile Chizo, a Bihu dance by the 74 Battalion CRPF, a drill display by the Women Resources Development Department, and cultural performances by various Naga tribes.

Meanwhile, the celebration held across the state was peaceful without any report of untoward incidents, stated a senior police officer.