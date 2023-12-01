Rio urges corporate houses to invest in Nagaland

Dimapur, Dec 1 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged corporate houses to invest in the state as the northeast region is the doorway to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries.

Rio said the Nagaland government will take all steps to ensure a conducive platform and environment for all interested investors.

Speaking at the North East Regional CXO Meet organised by Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission here on Thursday he said the northeast region provides ample opportunities for investors and urged corporate houses to explore and invest in the region.

Rio said the NE youths are multi-talented and given opportunity they will outdo in any activity assigned to them.

The CM said companies gathered here already have the experience of employing youths from the NE region. There is no need to emphasise the advantages of employing them, he added.