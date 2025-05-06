Rioters brought to Bengal from outside to orchestrate violence: Mamata

Suti (WB), May 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that rioters are being brought to the state from outside to orchestrate violence, and urged people not to create division among themselves by paying heed to the “BJP or religious fundamentalists”.

Banerjee, while speaking at a government programme in Murshidabad, reiterated that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Bengal.

"Rioters are being brought to Bengal from outside, do not get provoked by them... Do not create division among yourselves listening to the BJP or any religious fundamentalists," she said.

The chief minister also urged people not to indulge in violence over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

"There is no question of (implementing) the Act in Bengal,” Banerjee asserted.

Banerjee is currently in Murshidabad on a two-day visit to the riot-hit areas in the district, and meet the victims and their families.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad's Dhuliyan, Samserganj and some other places of the district during the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in the second week of April, claiming the lives of three persons. PTI SCH RBT