Rioters brought to Bengal from outside to orchestrate violence: Mamata in Murshidabad

Suti (WB), May 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that rioters are being brought to the state from outside to orchestrate violence, and urged people not to create division among themselves by paying heed to the "BJP or religious fundamentalists".

Banerjee, while speaking at a government programme in Murshidabad, reiterated that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in the state.

The CM also said that she will not allow violence in the name of protesting against the Act.

"People are not involved in riots. Rioters are being brought to Bengal from outside in a pre-planned manner. Do not be provoked by them," she said.

Violence erupted in Dhuliyan, Samserganj and some other places of Murshidabad district during the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in the second week of April, claiming the lives of three persons.

"I will request you (people) not to be provoked by the words of the BJP or fundamentalists of any religious organisation. Do not create division among people. Instead, sever my head from the body, and I will be very happy. I do not want to see any violence. I am against it," the CM said.

She also appealed to them not to pay heed to the BJP's posts on social networking sites, labelling them as "fake".

Banerjee is currently in Murshidabad on a two-day visit since Monday to the riot-hit areas in the district and meet the victims.

"We went to Dhulian and met around 400 families. The government has already handed over to the families various forms of assistance. I have handed over cheques of Rs 1.20 lakh to 280 families. Those who have faced bigger damage will get term loans," she said.

People belonging to the Scheduled Caste, OBC and the minority will get assistance from their respective commissions, the CM said.

"If you promise me not to be provoked by anyone to indulge in violence, then Didi will be with you. Otherwise, Didi will not be with you," she said.

Banjerjee is called 'Didi' (elder sister) by her followers.

"I dream to see light and not darkness. So, will you stop the violence? We do not want riots, we want peace," she stated.

Referring to the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Banerjee said that Murshidabad remained calm even when there was widespread violence throughout the country protesting the act.

"The people of this district did not allow people to orchestrate violence (in 1992). We set up Jagannath Dham in Digha, and several works for that were done in Murshidabad," she said.

There is no question of implementing the Waqf Act in West Bengal, the chief minister asserted.

"But, if someone tries to indulge in violence for the sake of protesting against the Waqf Act, remember that I will be the biggest enemy of that person," she said.

"If the Centre formulates a law, it is not in our hands. They do it forcibly despite our resistance. Let them do it. Remember that till I am here, nobody will be able to label you as a Hindu, a Muslim a Sikh or a Jain or a Christian. Here we are not against each other," she said.

Referring to the protests during the implementation of NRC and NPR, Banerjee urged the people to allow her to protest on their behalf.

"I will ask all communities to stay together. Be alert. I will also ask the administration to stay on the vigil," she said.