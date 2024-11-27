Rioter's photo with pistol from Sambhal reminds of 2020 Delhi riots

New Delhi: A picture that emerged from the Sambhal riots on Sunday brought back memories of a similar picture from the 2020 Delhi riots. In both the pictures, a rioter is seen brandishing a gun.

According to veteran journalist Rahul Shivshankar, the pictures expose the ecosystem's shameful attempt at scapegoating the Yogi administration and giving a cleanchit to the "peacefuls".

Sharing the images, apparently taken from CCTV footage, Shivshankar wrote, “Ek hain toh safe hain turned on its head! A brigade of "Islamists" open fire on the police in Sambhal on Sunday, Nov 24.”

"Ek hain toh safe hain" turned on its head! A brigade of "Islamists" open fire on the police in Sambhal on Sunday, Nov 24. The pictures expose the ecosystem's shameful attempt at scapegoating the Yogi administration and giving a cleanchit to the "peacefuls".

Remember, the police… pic.twitter.com/Td2iW4jJzi — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 27, 2024

People from Muslim community unleashed violence aganist the ASI team and the Uttar Pradesh police during a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which was intended to verify claims that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

The violent clashes claimed at least four lives and inflicted injuries to numerous others, including over 20 police officers.

The ecosystem Shivshankar referred to includes the opposition parties led by Samajwadi Party, Congress and their sympathisers who justified the violence giving lame reasons.

The aftermath of the violence saw the suspension of internet services in Sambhal for 24 hours and the closure of educational institutions to prevent further escalation.

The police have arrested several individuals, including two women, and have begun filing FIRs against those involved in the violence, with Ziaur Rahman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, notably named in one of these reports.