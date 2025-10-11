Rioting, obstructing public servant case against Cong MP Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) Police on Saturday registered a case against 700 people, including Congress MP Shafi Parambil, for various offences -- rioting, assaulting officers, obstructing their duty and others -- in connection with a UDF rally at Perambra here.

According to the police, the UDF workers and leaders on Friday night carried out a rally that obstructed the public way and when they were stopped, they attacked police personnel with stones to deter them from doing their duty.

A case under sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 121 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Parambil and 699 others.

Parambil was injured in the lathi charge by police at the UDF rally.

The incident occurred after UDF and LDF rallies came face-to-face at Perambra bus stand.

The confrontation followed a hartal called by the Congress to protest Thursday's police action against its leaders and Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists after violence erupted over the college union election at CKGM Government College, Perambra.

Police used tear gas and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Visuals aired on TV channels on Saturday showed Parambil being hit by police lathis on the head during the incident.

He reportedly underwent surgery at a private hospital here for injuries to his nose.

Senior Congress leaders M K Raghavan and Mullappally Ramachandran slammed the police action against Parambil.

Raghavan, the Congress MP from Kozhikode, termed the incident as an example of police brutality towards a peaceful rally.

"Shafi and other UDF leaders were cruelly assaulted. He was attacked while he was trying to defuse the situation," he claimed.

Ramachandran, a former KPCC chief, said the attack on Parambil cannot be viewed lightly as it is not the first time he has been assaulted.

"This is unacceptable. We are strongly condemning it. There will be statewide protests against this," he said.

He also alleged that the assault on Parambil was intended to divert public attention from the Sabarimala gold issue and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son. PTI HMP HMP KH