Rise above caste, religion, temptations while voting: Jharkhand Guv to people

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Saturday urged the people to rise above caste, religion, and temptations while voting.

Advertisment

Speaking at a programme at the Aryabhatta Auditorium in Ranchi to celebrate National Voters' Day, he said voting is not only a constitutional right but also an absolute duty of every citizen.

"The National Voters' Day reminds all citizens of their responsibilities. The day symbolises our commitment to democracy and civic duties," he said.

Gangwar appealed to the youth of the state to register their names in the voters' list as soon as they attain the age of 18 and ensure their participation in strengthening democracy.

Advertisment

He felicitated eight police officers for their role in ensuring free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state last year.

Those awarded were CRPF IG Saket Kumar Singh, IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, IG (Bokaro) Michaelraj S, IG (Jharkhand Jaguar) Anoop Birtharay, DIG (Jharkhand Jaguar) Indrajit Mahtha, DIG Ashwani Kumar Sinha and Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan.

West Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, Koderma's Deputy Commissioner Megha Bhardwaj and Gumla's Deputy Commissioner Karna Satyarthi were also felicitated for conducting error-free elections.

Advertisment

Some booth-level officers were also felicitated by the governor at the programme. PTI SAN SOM