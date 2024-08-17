'Rise above party politics': Mayawati on rape-murder of Kolkata doctor

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday urged political parties to "rise above party politics" on the issue of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

"The whole country is worried and angry over the atrocity of rape-murder of a lady doctor in Bengal, yet the TMC government is trying to give it a religious and political colour in its defense, while the opposition is no less in this matter.

"In such a situation, it is important to worry about how the culprits will get strict punishment and the victim's family justice," Mayawati posted on 'X' in Hindi.

1. बंगाल में लेडी डाक्टर के साथ हुए रेप-मर्डर जघन्यता पर पूरा देश चिन्तित व आक्रोशित, फिर भी TMC सरकार अपने बचाव में इसे धार्मिक व राजनैतिक रंग देने में लगी है वहीं विपक्ष भी इस मामले में कम नहीं। ऐसे में दोषियों को सख्त सजा व पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय कैसे मिले इसकी चिन्ता जरूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 17, 2024

In the following post she added, "Therefore, in this case, everyone will have to rise above party politics and come forward to take strict action against the real culprits by leaving aside the allegations and counter-allegations etc. The victim's family has said they will not take compensation and want justice, everyone needs to be serious about their pain and the demand for justice for the incident." Talking about the ongoing protest of doctors over the issue, she said, "The agitation by doctors and medical students over this incident is justified and deserves support, but it would be appropriate if attention is paid to the treatment of poor patients during this time.

"Also, the government should pay special attention to the safety and respect of hospitals and doctors."