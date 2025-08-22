Rise in cancer cases in Himachal cause of concern: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over the rise in the number of cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said a state-of-the-art cancer hospital is coming up in Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, Sukhu said on the floor of the Assembly that cancer detection facilities are functional at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and the Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda, and soon the facility would be expanded to all the medical colleges in the state.

Stating that the rise in cancer cases is a cause of concern, the chief minister said PET scan facility would be made available at the Tanda medical college in Kangra by October, and subsequently at all the other medical colleges in a phased manner.

Chemotherapy service is being provided at all the district hospitals, and the facility has now been extended to the zonal hospital in Mandi and the civil hospital in Sarkaghat, Sukhu said.

He also said it is a matter of concern that Himachal Pradesh recorded the second highest number of cancer cases after the northeastern states.

Sukhu also said that funds would be released from the chief minister's relief fund to a 12-year-old bone marrow cancer patient in Una, who is undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh after Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia raised the issue.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Rathore said the maximum number of cancer cases are reported from Mandi and Shimla districts, for which he held bulk use of pesticides responsible.

Non-branded companies are selling pesticides, which are very harmful, Rathore said, as he urged the state government to take action against people selling such substandard products.

He also said the mechanisms of the food and safety department should be improved and regular checking be ensured.

Efforts must be made to encourage people to take up organic farming like in Sikkim, he added. PTI BPL ARI