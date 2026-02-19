Rise in cases against priests affecting dignity of religious institutions: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital, Feb 19, (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court expressed serious concern over the criminal allegations levelled against the chief priest of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar.

During the hearing of various petitions filed before the court, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal observed that the rising number of cases against individuals associated with temple management and ashrams is alarming, adversely affecting the dignity of religious institutions.

During the proceedings, the court remarked that if office-bearers connected with religious places are facing allegations such as live-in relationships, domestic disputes, and molestation, the situation is indeed serious.

The court noted that at the very least, religious places such as temples, mosques, and gurudwaras should remain free from such activities.

The court also directed the district administration to conduct surprise inspections of temples and ashrams to ensure proper monitoring of their management systems.

The matter pertains to a complaint filed by the wife of Mahant Rohit Giri, the head priest of Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar.

In her complaint, she alleged that in 2021, the Mahant had introduced her to a woman named Reena Bisht, with whom he later developed a personal relationship.

According to the complainant, she discovered a diary written in the Mahant’s handwriting mentioning a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹5.5 lakh in Bisht's name.

During questioning, it was allegedly revealed that the two had physical relations and had a girl child.

It was also mentioned that in May last year, the Punjab Police arrested Giri in a molestation case.

Earlier as well, the court had taken cognisance of the allegations against the Mahant and had raised questions regarding the functioning of the temple trust, pointing to alleged mismanagement.

The court had directed the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee to ensure proper oversight of the functioning of the concerned temple trust. PTI SHS