Rise in crime detection, conviction rates in Navi Mumbai in 2023: police commissioner

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police detected 73 percent of registered crimes in 2023 against 67 percent in the previous year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Out of 6,656 crimes registered in this satellite city on Mumbai's border, 4892 were solved, said police commissioner Milind Bharambe at a press conference.

Crimes against women registered a decline from 762 in 2022 to 703 in 2023 with one percentage point improvement in detection rate at 98 percent, he said.

Property offences dominated the crime landscape in Navi Mumbai in 2023, constituting 35 percent of registered crimes.

Police also successfully rescued victim girls in 88 percent of cases of kidnapping.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized drugs worth Rs 21.12 crore in 2023, a significant decrease from drugs worth Rs 367 crore seized in 2022.

Cybercrime cases surged from 207 in 2022 to 403 in 2023, the commissioner said.

The conviction rate rose from 30 percent in 2022 to 36 percent in 2023, Bharambe said. PTI COR KRK